taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9211
Euro
6.5269
Altın
1489.82
Borsa
96925.65
Gram Altın
283.473
Bitcoin
49238.52

Luxembourg minister warns EU on Turkey’s military force

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said Turkey’s Operation Source of Peace threatens the security of the EU.

Haber Merkezi | 14.10.2019 - 11:04..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Speaking to the reporters ahead of the EU Council meeting in Luxembourg, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn issued statements over Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring in Syria.

"WE ARE NOT ABLE TO STOP TURKEY"

"Turkey is a member of NATO, but in the morning of today there is a coalition of Kurds and the President of Syria," he said upon arrival at a meeting of the EU Council at the level of the foreign ministers.

Luxembourg minister warns EU on Turkey’s military force

"We, Europeans, are not able to stop that. You have to be honest with people." said Asselborn.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
BBC'den tepki toplayan haber

BBC'den tepki toplayan haber

125
Türk askerinden SMO askerine atış eğitimi

Türk askerinden SMO askerine atış eğitimi

18
Teröristlerin Resulayn'dan kaçışı görüntülendi

Teröristlerin Resulayn'dan kaçışı görüntülendi

62
Emre Can ve İlkay'dan 'savaşa karşıyız' çıkışı

Emre Can ve İlkay'dan 'savaşa karşıyız' çıkışı

274
Putin: Trump'ın tweet'lerine bakmıyorum

Putin: Trump'ın tweet'lerine bakmıyorum

25
İstanbul'da yapımı duran metro hatları

İstanbul'da yapımı duran metro hatları

178
Lüksemburglu bakan AB’nin güçsüzlüğünü itiraf etti

Lüksemburglu bakan AB’nin güçsüzlüğünü itiraf etti

122
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir