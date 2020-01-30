Macron accuses Turkey of breaking Libya promises

French President Emmanuel Macron accused Turkey of breaking promises made at a conference on Libya after Turkish ships arrived in the north African country.

“I want to express my concerns with regard to the behavior of Turkey at the moment, which is in complete contradiction with what President Tayyip Erdogan committed to at the Berlin conference,” Macron told a joint news conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"TURKEY HAS BROKEN ITS PROMISES"

Macron claimed Ankara of violating Libya’s sovereignty and endangering European and West African security. “We have seen during these last days Turkish warships accompanied by Syrian mercenaries arrive on Libyan soil. This is an explicit and serious infringement of what was agreed in Berlin. It’s a broken promise.”





On Jan. 12, parties in Libya announced a ceasefire in response to a joint call by the leaders of Turkey and Russia. But two days later in Russia, talks for a permanent ceasefire ended without an agreement after Haftar left Moscow without signing the deal.

A week later, Haftar accepted terms in Berlin to designate members to a UN-proposed military commission with five members from each side to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire.