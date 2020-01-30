taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9698
Euro
6.5782
Altın
1577.32
Borsa
119689.48
Gram Altın
302.627
Bitcoin
55472.68

Macron accuses Turkey of breaking Libya promises

After his meeting with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis, the French President also announced a “strategic” security partnership which included an increased presence of the French Navy in Greece.

REUTERS | 30.01.2020 - 09:28..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

French President Emmanuel Macron accused Turkey of breaking promises made at a conference on Libya after Turkish ships arrived in the north African country.

“I want to express my concerns with regard to the behavior of Turkey at the moment, which is in complete contradiction with what President Tayyip Erdogan committed to at the Berlin conference,” Macron told a joint news conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"TURKEY HAS BROKEN ITS PROMISES"

Macron claimed Ankara of violating Libya’s sovereignty and endangering European and West African security. “We have seen during these last days Turkish warships accompanied by Syrian mercenaries arrive on Libyan soil. This is an explicit and serious infringement of what was agreed in Berlin. It’s a broken promise.”

Macron accuses Turkey of breaking Libya promises

On Jan. 12, parties in Libya announced a ceasefire in response to a joint call by the leaders of Turkey and Russia. But two days later in Russia, talks for a permanent ceasefire ended without an agreement after Haftar left Moscow without signing the deal.

A week later, Haftar accepted terms in Berlin to designate members to a UN-proposed military commission with five members from each side to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire.

İlginizi Çekebilir
White House sends warning letter to Bolton about his book
Former security adviser John Bolton said Jan. 6 that he is "prepared to testify" in the Senate if he is issued a subpoena to testify during Trump’s impeachment trial.
European Parliament approves UK's Brexit deal
The Brexit deal was ratified by an overwhelming majority in a 621 to 49 vote, while 13 members of the European Parliament abstained.
Israeli PM to visit Russia to discuss 'deal of century'
"On Jan. 30 in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who will pay a brief working visit to Russia," the Kremlin press office said.
Egypt welcomes US' Mideast plan
The so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything the Israelis have been demanding.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Murat Ülker, Yıldız Holding başkanlığını bıraktı

Murat Ülker, Yıldız Holding başkanlığını bıraktı

43
Ali Babacan, partisinin kuruluşunu erteleme kararı aldı

Ali Babacan, partisinin kuruluşunu erteleme kararı aldı

163
Elazığ'daki depremde lazer tarayıcı cihaz kullanıldı

Elazığ'daki depremde lazer tarayıcı cihaz kullanıldı

39
Saati için 400 bin dolar denilince kendini yere attı

Saati için 400 bin dolar denilince kendini yere attı

17
Boeing, 23 yıl sonra ilk kez zarar etti

Boeing, 23 yıl sonra ilk kez zarar etti

5
Avustralya'da Wollemi çamları yangından korundu

Avustralya'da Wollemi çamları yangından korundu

10
Ekrem İmamoğlu: Üç gün boyunca kayak yaptım

Ekrem İmamoğlu: Üç gün boyunca kayak yaptım

259
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir