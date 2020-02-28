taraftar değil haberciyiz
Macron calls Assad attacks humanitarian scandal

French president condemned Assad regime attacks, said the violations of the international humanitarian law and attacks against civilians were unacceptable.

AA | 28.02.2020 - 13:06..
French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday condemned the recent developments in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province as a "humanitarian scandal".

"REGIME FORCES ARE NOT FIGHTING AGAINST TERRORISM"

Speaking at a joint news conference along with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte following a summit in the Italian city of Napoli, Macron said: “The attacks by [Bashar al-] Assad and his supporters are not fight against terrorism but a humanitarian scandal.”

He said the violations of the international humanitarian law and attacks against civilians are unacceptable.

