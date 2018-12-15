Macron calls for calm ahead of the new 'Yellow Vests' protests

French President Emmanuel Macron is calling for “calm” and “order” ahead of promised new protests by the broad yellow-vest movement after rioting in recent weeks.

Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels, Macron said on Friday that “I don’t think our democracy can accept the occupation of the public domain and elements of violence.” “Our country needs calm. It needs order. It needs to function normally again.” he added.

Paris police chief Michel Delpuech also warned that security services intend to deploy Saturday in the same numbers as last weekend, with about 8,000 officers and 14 armored vehicles protecting the streets of Paris during a planned anti-government protest by the yellow vest movement.