taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.37115
Euro
6.0732
Altın
1238.51
Borsa
90528.64
Gram Altın
213.74

Macron calls for calm ahead of the new 'Yellow Vests' protests

As the fifth straight weekend of violent protests approach, Macron called for calm and the Paris police chief warned that armored vehicles and thousands of officers will be deployed again in Paris.

Haber Merkezi | 15.12.2018 - 09:50..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Macron calls for calm ahead of the new 'Yellow Vests' protests

French President Emmanuel Macron is calling for “calm” and “order” ahead of promised new protests by the broad yellow-vest movement after rioting in recent weeks.

Macron calls for calm ahead of the new 'Yellow Vests' protests

Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels, Macron said on Friday that “I don’t think our democracy can accept the occupation of the public domain and elements of violence.” “Our country needs calm. It needs order. It needs to function normally again.” he added.

Macron calls for calm ahead of the new 'Yellow Vests' protests

Paris police chief Michel Delpuech also warned that security services intend to deploy Saturday in the same numbers as last weekend, with about 8,000 officers and 14 armored vehicles protecting the streets of Paris during a planned anti-government protest by the yellow vest movement.

Macron calls for calm ahead of the new 'Yellow Vests' protests

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sosyal medya paylaşımları nedeniyle 2 polis tutuklandı

Sosyal medya paylaşımları nedeniyle 2 polis tutuklandı

56
Suriye'de sıkışan PKK, Fırat Kalkanı'na saldırdı

Suriye'de sıkışan PKK, Fırat Kalkanı'na saldırdı

25
Fitch Ratings, Türkiye'nin kredi notunu teyit etti

Fitch Ratings, Türkiye'nin kredi notunu teyit etti

51
Ali Koç 'Ersun Yanal gelemez' demişti

Ali Koç 'Ersun Yanal gelemez' demişti

21
Deniz Baykal'dan CHP'ye tavsiyeler

Deniz Baykal'dan CHP'ye tavsiyeler

20
Eski avukatı Cohen'den Trump'a suçlamalar

Eski avukatı Cohen'den Trump'a suçlamalar

8
ABD istihbaratına göre en büyük tehdit yapay zeka

ABD istihbaratına göre en büyük tehdit yapay zeka

25
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir