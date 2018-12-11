Macron declares states of emergency

French President Emmanuel Macron has declared a state of emergency in the country over the Yellow Vests crisis. "First of all, I would like to declare a state of economic emergency in the country," he said in a televised address to the nation on Monday. he said."We want a France where one can live in dignity through one's work and on this, we have gone too slowly,"

Macron condemned acts of violence committed by protesters against police during Yellow Vests riots. He called for calm and order in the country. "I believe together we will be able to find a way out of the crisis," he said.

ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL STATE OF EMERGENCY

Macron declared an "economic and social state of emergency," ordering the government and parliament to take immediate steps to change tax rules and other policies that hit the wallets of working-class French people.

Protesters had spent days demanding that Macron speak publicly about their concerns, but it's unclear whether the responses he offered will be enough to quell the dissatisfaction. Some protest representatives have said more demonstrations will be held this coming Saturday.