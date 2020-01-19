taraftar değil haberciyiz
Macron faces protests during theater visit in Paris

A journalist was arrested after posting on social media yesterday that French President Emmanuel Macron was in a theater in Paris, French media reported.

AA | 19.01.2020 - 09:42..
A group of anti-government protestors tried to enter a Paris theater while French President Emmanuel Macron was inside, according to media reports Friday.

MACRON WAS EVACUATED BY SECURITY FORCES

Reports said dozens of protesters gathered in front of the theater after accounts shared on social media indicated Macron was in the venue.

Protesters chanted slogans against Macron and tried to enter the venue but the president was evacuated by security forces.

Macron faces protests during theater visit in Paris WATCH

Journalist Taha Bouhafs was arrested after posting on social media yesterday that French President Emmanuel Macron was in a theater in Paris, where dozens of protesters later gathered, French media reported.

“I am at the Bouffes du Nord theater. Three rows behind the president of France. Some protesters are here and they are inviting everyone here. Preparations are underway. There may be an event tonight,” Bouhafs wrote.

France saw a strike that began Dec. 5 in protest of the government's planned overhaul of the nationwide pension system.

