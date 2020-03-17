taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.4382
Euro
7.1778
Altın
1487.1
Borsa
87888.34
Gram Altın
307.112
Bitcoin
34382.85

Macron imposes lockdown across France

French President said people should leave their homes only for essential duties, beginning midday Tuesday.

REUTERS | 17.03.2020 - 09:23..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Macron imposes lockdown across France

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered stringent restrictions on people’s movement to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and said the army would be drafted in to help move the sick to hospitals.

"ANYONE FLOUTING THE RESTRICTIONS WILL BE PUNISHED"

France had already shut down restaurants and bars, closed schools and put ski resorts off limits, but Macron said measures unprecedented in peacetime were needed as the number of infected people doubled every three days and deaths spiraled higher.

In a somber address to the nation, the president said that from Tuesday midday (1100 GMT) people should stay at home unless it was to buy groceries, travel to work, exercise or for medical care.

Macron imposes lockdown across France

“I know what I am asking of you is unprecedented but circumstances demand it,” Macron said. “We’re not up against another army or another nation. But the enemy is right there: invisible, elusive, but it is making progress.”

MILITARY FORCES TOOK TO THE STREETS

Some 100,000 police will be deployed to enforce the lockdown, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said. Checkpoints will be set up nationwide and those on the move will have to be able to justify their journey on a printed ministry document, pedestrians included, he said.

Macron imposes lockdown across France

Macron said tougher action was needed after too many people ignored earlier warnings and mingled in parks and on street corners over the weekend, risking their own health and the wellbeing of others.

In France the coronavirus has killed 148 people and infected more than 6,600.

Macron imposes lockdown across France

Under the new measures, soldiers would help transport the sick to hospitals with spare capacity and a military hospital with 30 intensive-care beds would be set up in the eastern region of Alsace, where one of the largest infection clusters has broken out.

Macron imposes lockdown across France

Macron said he was postponing the second round of local elections on Sunday. Because the government’s sole focus needed to be fighting the pandemic, he said he was suspending his reform agenda, starting with his overhaul of the pension system.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Russia takes strict measures as coronavirus spreads
All border crossings for foreigners were banned except employees of diplomatic missions, Russian authorities said.
Brazilian inmates escape jails amid virus lockdown
Brazil’s overstuffed prisons often see deadly prison riots between rival gangs.
Tom Hanks leaves hospital for home quarantine
US actor Hanks had announced that he and his wife were experiencing symptoms of coronavirus on his social media Wednesday.
Iran's death toll increases to 853
To contain the outbreak in Iran, one of the deadliest outside of China, officials have called on people to stay at home.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, korona bilgilendirmesi yapacak
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, korona bilgilendirmesi yapacak
247
Korona aşısı ilk kez denendi
Korona aşısı ilk kez denendi
128
Mübariz Mansimov Gurbanoğlu FETÖ'den tutuklandı
Mübariz Mansimov Gurbanoğlu FETÖ'den tutuklandı
74
Fransa'da koronavirüs nedeniyle kısmi sokağa çıkma yasağı
Fransa'da koronavirüs nedeniyle kısmi sokağa çıkma yasağı
61
Karius: Türkiye, Almanya'dan daha güvenli
Karius: Türkiye, Almanya'dan daha güvenli
32
Koronavirüs nedeniyle diziler de erteleniyor
Koronavirüs nedeniyle diziler de erteleniyor
24
Koronavirüse karşı hijyen çantasında olması gerekenler
Koronavirüse karşı hijyen çantasında olması gerekenler
24
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir