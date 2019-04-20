Macron meets YPG terrorists

Turkey on Friday condemned the meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and a delegation of the so-called SDF, led by Syrian branch of the PKK terror group.

"WE CONMDEMN THIS MEETING"

"We condemn that French President Emmanuel Macron received a so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) delegation, led by the PYD/YPG the Syrian branch of PKK terror group,” Hami Aksoy, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, said in a statement. "This attempt to give artificial legitimacy to the extensions of terrorist group is a rather wrong step which is incompatible with the alliance relations," Aksoy added.

He underlined that it is important to hinder any agenda targeting the political unity and territorial integrity of Syria. Aksoy also reiterated that Turkey will not hesitate to take necessary precautions to ensure its national security.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

The US, which considers the PKK a terrorist organization, changed the YPG’s name to the SDF in July 2017 in order to dissociate it with the PKK.