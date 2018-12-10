taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.2887
Euro
6.0397
Altın
1246.36
Borsa
93110.29
Gram Altın
212.173

Macron prepares response to 'Yellow Vest' protesters

The Elysee palace said on Sunday that Macron, elected in May 2017, would address the country on Monday evening at 20.00 Paris time.

REUTERS | 10.12.2018 - 10:54..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Whatsapp ile paylaş

French President Emmanuel Macron will address the country on Monday as he seeks to placate “yellow vest” anti-government protesters who wreaked havoc in Paris this weekend.

Macron prepares response to 'Yellow Vest' protesters

On Sunday, workers in Paris and other cities swept up broken glass and towed away burnt-out cars while the government warned of slower economic growth and the judiciary said it would come down hard on looting and attacks on police.

Macron prepares response to 'Yellow Vest' protesters

On Saturday, protesters, for the fourth weekend in a row, threw stones, torched cars and vandalized shops and restaurants in a protest against Macron’s economic policies.

Macron prepares response to 'Yellow Vest' protesters

On Monday morning, he will meet with trade unions, employers’ organizations and local elected officials as he tries to formulate a response to an unstructured movement that has taken France by storm and broken through traditional political and trade union communication channels with the government.

Macron prepares response to 'Yellow Vest' protesters

Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud said on LCI television Macron would announce “concrete and immediate” measures, but that this would not include boosting the minimum wage. “Increasing the minimum wage would destroy jobs. Many small businesses cannot afford it and risk going bankrupt,” she said.

Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux warned against unrealistic expectations. “Not all the problems of the yellow vest protesters will be solved by waving a magic wand,” he said.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Türk-İş Genel Başkanı Ergün Atalay'dan küstah sözler

Türk-İş Genel Başkanı Ergün Atalay'dan küstah sözler

646
Rusların en çok ziyaret ettiği ülke Türkiye oldu

Rusların en çok ziyaret ettiği ülke Türkiye oldu

58
Cemal Kaşıkçı'nın son sözleri ortaya çıktı

Cemal Kaşıkçı'nın son sözleri ortaya çıktı

23
Fenerbahçe'ye Samandıra'da protesto

Fenerbahçe'ye Samandıra'da protesto

53
Eşiyle birlikte motosiklet sürücüsüne saldırdı

Eşiyle birlikte motosiklet sürücüsüne saldırdı

82
Selin Girit TRT muhabirinin taciz edilmesine sevindi

Selin Girit TRT muhabirinin taciz edilmesine sevindi

21
Adil Öksüz için 320 boş operasyon düzenleyen müdüre yeniden gözaltı

Adil Öksüz için 320 boş operasyon düzenleyen müdüre yeniden gözaltı

35
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir