taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6878
Euro
6.2939
Altın
1501.62
Borsa
101447.39
Gram Altın
274.571
Bitcoin
58068.97

Macron send experts to S.Arabia to investigate oil attack

Macron strongly condemned the attack, the Elysee Palace said, and assured Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that France was committed to stability in the Middle East.

REUTERS | 18.09.2019 - 09:38..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

France will send experts to Saudi Arabia to help with investigations into an attack on Saudi oil installations, President Emmanuel Macron’s office said on Wednesday.

FRANCE WILL TAKE PART IN INVESTIGATIONS

"In response to a Saudi request, President Macron confirmed to the crown prince that France will send experts to Saudi Arabia to take part in investigations aimed at revealing the origin and modalities of the attacks," the Elysee said.

Macron send experts to S.Arabia to investigate oil attack

The attack which halted half the kingdom’s output could harm French diplomacy meant to avert a feared US-Iranian conflict, diplomats told Reuters after Macron’s top envoy held talks in Saudi Arabia.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Hillary Clinton, FETÖ'cü Enes Kanter'i ağırladı

Hillary Clinton, FETÖ'cü Enes Kanter'i ağırladı

85
Netanyahu'nun oğlunun İsrail paylaşımı İstanbul'dan çıktı

Netanyahu'nun oğlunun İsrail paylaşımı İstanbul'dan çıktı

48
Erdoğan'dan AB ile vize serbestisi hakkında genelge

Erdoğan'dan AB ile vize serbestisi hakkında genelge

124
Hatay’da 25 farklı noktada orman yangını

Hatay’da 25 farklı noktada orman yangını

66
Gamze Erçel'den göbek şov

Gamze Erçel'den göbek şov

14
Ahmet Kural'ın aşk dolu bakışları

Ahmet Kural'ın aşk dolu bakışları

28
Kayıp Neşet Bora, arkadaşlarıyla gezerken bulundu

Kayıp Neşet Bora, arkadaşlarıyla gezerken bulundu

26
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir