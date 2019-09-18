Macron send experts to S.Arabia to investigate oil attack

France will send experts to Saudi Arabia to help with investigations into an attack on Saudi oil installations, President Emmanuel Macron’s office said on Wednesday.

FRANCE WILL TAKE PART IN INVESTIGATIONS

"In response to a Saudi request, President Macron confirmed to the crown prince that France will send experts to Saudi Arabia to take part in investigations aimed at revealing the origin and modalities of the attacks," the Elysee said.

The attack which halted half the kingdom’s output could harm French diplomacy meant to avert a feared US-Iranian conflict, diplomats told Reuters after Macron’s top envoy held talks in Saudi Arabia.