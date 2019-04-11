Macron signs French anti-rioters bill into law

Yellow Vest protests began in November 2018 as a reaction to rising fuel costs, which later turned into deadly anti-government riots.

The protests have left 11 people dead and more than 2,000 injured, according to the French government.

POLICE FORCES TO USE REAL BULLETS

Some 8,400 people have been arrested since the beginning of Yellow Vest protests and about 2,000 were remanded in custody.

French police's brutality against Yellow Vests WATCH

French President Emmanuel Macron has signed into law legislation giving security forces greater powers at demonstrations that opponents claim violates civil liberties.

The bill, which was approved by lawmakers in February, aims to crack down on ‘violence’ that has marred the Yellow Vests protest movement.

The controversial bill was signed by French President without hesitation.