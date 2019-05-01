Macron spends €17 billion for Yellow Vests

President Emmanuel Macron last week unveiled tax cuts worth five billion euros as he tries to quell nearly six months of protests by Yellow Vest protestors.

TAX CUTS WILL BE FINANCED BY PUBLIC SPENDING

The total cost of measures announced by the French government to ease taxes and boost spending power in response to months of fierce anti-government protests now stands at 17 billion euros, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

"The tax cuts will mainly be financed by lower public spending," Le Maire told in a televised program.