taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9403
Euro
6.5821
Altın
1477.68
Borsa
111176.75
Gram Altın
282.244
Bitcoin
42810.33

Macron to give up presidential pension

The 42-year-old president will be years away from France’s legal retirement age of 62 when he leaves office even he serves two full five-year terms.

REUTERS | 22.12.2019 - 15:26..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

French President Emmanuel Macron, whose plans to reform the pension system have run into fierce public opposition, will forego a special presidential pension payout when he eventually steps down, his office said on Sunday.

MACRON'S MOVE WAS CONSIDERED AS A REFORM GESTURE

Under a law dating back to 1955, France’s presidents are entitled to draw a pension of about 6,000 euros ($6,650) per month before tax as soon as they leave office.

Macron will waive these pension rights and change the presidential scheme to bring it into line with the wider overhaul of France’s retirement system, his office said, confirming an earlier report by French daily Le Parisien.

Macron to give up presidential pension

“The President of the Republic will converge... with the universal points system planned for all French people,” Macron’s office said. “It is a question of being exemplary and coherent.”

Two weeks of nationwide industrial action against Macron’s pension reform, which would scrap special regimes for sectors like the railways and make people work to 64 to draw a full pension, have crippled train services.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ceylan'nın acı günü

Ceylan'nın acı günü

41
ABD donanması TikTok uygulamasını yasakladı

ABD donanması TikTok uygulamasını yasakladı

66
İstanbul'da aracı çekilen, geri ödeme alabilecek

İstanbul'da aracı çekilen, geri ödeme alabilecek

87
2020 yılı sıfır otomobil fiyatları

2020 yılı sıfır otomobil fiyatları

89
6 ildeki kaçak elektrik kullanım oranı açıklandı

6 ildeki kaçak elektrik kullanım oranı açıklandı

401
Yasemin Özilhan kar sezonunu açtı

Yasemin Özilhan kar sezonunu açtı

64
Meclis'te PKK'lı teröriste Fatiha tartışması

Meclis'te PKK'lı teröriste Fatiha tartışması

234
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir