taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.1718
Euro
5.8814
Altın
1227.37
Borsa
95416.03
Gram Altın
204.012

Macron urges talks solution over yellow vests protests

French President rules out violence, says he is ready to negotiate legitimate demands.

REUTERS | 03.12.2018 - 09:08..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Macron urges talks solution over yellow vests protests

French President Emmanuel Macron ordered his prime minister on Sunday to hold talks with political leaders and demonstrators, as he sought a way out of nationwide protests after rioters turned central Paris into a battle zone.

PM WILL HOLD TALKS WITH PARTY LEADERS

After a meeting with members of his government on Sunday, the French presidency said in a statement that the president had asked his interior minister to prepare security forces for future protests and his prime minister to hold talks with political party leaders and representatives of the protesters.

Macron urges talks solution over yellow vests protests

A French presidential source said Macron would not speak to the nation on Sunday despite calls for him to offer immediate concessions to demonstrators, and said the idea of imposing a state of emergency had not been discussed.

Macron urges talks solution over yellow vests protests

Arriving back from the G20 summit in Argentina, Macron had earlier rushed to the Arc de Triomphe, a revered monument and epicenter of Saturday’s clashes, where protesters

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Gazetecilerden Erdoğan'a: Fransa için endişeli misiniz

Gazetecilerden Erdoğan'a: Fransa için endişeli misiniz

31
Aleyna Tilki: Zekamla saçmalıyorum

Aleyna Tilki: Zekamla saçmalıyorum

35
Erdoğan'dan Kılıçdaroğlu'na Sevim Dağdelen tepkisi

Erdoğan'dan Kılıçdaroğlu'na Sevim Dağdelen tepkisi

56
Cemal Kaşıkçı'nın WhatsApp yazışmaları yayınlandı

Cemal Kaşıkçı'nın WhatsApp yazışmaları yayınlandı

12
Mersin’de açlık grevindeki HDP’liler gözaltına alındı

Mersin’de açlık grevindeki HDP’liler gözaltına alındı

41
Fransa'da akaryakıt zammı protestolarının bilançosu

Fransa'da akaryakıt zammı protestolarının bilançosu

37
Macron'dan Sarı Yelekliler ile görüşün talimatı

Macron'dan Sarı Yelekliler ile görüşün talimatı

12
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir