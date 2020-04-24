taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9683
Euro
7.4824
Altın
1729.11
Borsa
98658.88
Gram Altın
388.588
Bitcoin
52503.24

Macron warns EU must find solution to possible crisis

French PresidentMacron said loans would be counter-productive, only serving to pile yet more debt on the worst-hit states.

REUTERS |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

Macron warns EU must find solution to possible crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe’s response to economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus crisis required financial transfers to the hardest-hit regions and not just loans.

"THE PROJECT HAD NO FUTURE IF MEMBER STATES FAILED TO RESPOND TO EXCEPTIONAL SHOCK"

Speaking after EU leaders held a summit by video link on Thursday, Macron said the European Union’s rescue package to kickstart the recovery should be worth at least 5 to 10 percentage points of EU gross domestic product.

Macron warns EU must find solution to possible crisis

“Several instruments are being discussed. What matters is that the response is big enough, financed by debt that is put forward and guaranteed jointly, and that there is, on the other end of it, proper budgetary transfers to the hardest-hit regions and economic sectors,” Macron said.

Macron warns EU must find solution to possible crisis

Disagreements over the size and shape of the rescue package persisted, Macron said, adding that the European project had no future if member states failed to respond to the “exceptional shock”.

The deepest divisions between member states was not over the idea of jointly issued debt, but whether funds be transferred in the form of loans or grants, Macron said.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Trump suggests injecting disinfectants as cure for corona
The doctor leading the White House's coronavirus response team said that she had never heard of using such methods as treatment.
Global death toll from coronavirus surpasses 190,000
According to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, coronavirus cases worldwide hit 2.7 million.
US House passes bill to supply aid to small businesses
The new measure meant to bolster US economy badly-hobbled by coronavirus crisis, aid hospitals in midst of pandemic.
US coronavirus death toll over 46,000
New York is the worst-hit state with 19,453 deaths and more than 263,754 cases, followed by New Jersey with 5,150 deaths and nearly 95,914 cases.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Dünyanın dört bir yanından sahur ve iftar saatleri
Dünyanın dört bir yanından sahur ve iftar saatleri
245
Zonguldak, 23 Nisan'da 'hilal' oldu
Zonguldak, 23 Nisan'da 'hilal' oldu
29
ABD'deki yaşlı bakımevlerinde koronavirüs dramı
ABD'deki yaşlı bakımevlerinde koronavirüs dramı
85
Macron: Çözüm bulamazsak Avrupa çöker
Macron: Çözüm bulamazsak Avrupa çöker
88
Meral Akşener'e FETÖ'cü olup olmadığı soruldu
Meral Akşener'e FETÖ'cü olup olmadığı soruldu
149
İngiltere korona aşısını insanlar üzerinde denedi
İngiltere korona aşısını insanlar üzerinde denedi
32
Merkel'den Ramazan mesajı
Merkel'den Ramazan mesajı
57
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir