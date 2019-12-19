Macron will not drop pension reform plans

France’s President Emmanuel Macron rules out abandoning pension reform plans but is keen to make improvements with talks with unions, the president’s office said on Wednesday, a day after a nationwide protest.

MACRON'S OFFICE WILL TRY TO PAUSE STRIKES DURING CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY

Macron’s office also said the government was talking with unions to get a break in transport strikes for Christmas holidays.

Macron's prime minister Edouard Philippe, who announced the detailed reforms last week, met with union representatives for negotiations throughout the day.

France has entered its second week of nationwide strikes in opposition to the government's project.