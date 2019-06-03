Macron’s committee meets YPG terrorists

The hypocritical attitude of the west towards the YPG continues. Europe, which accepts the PKK as a terrorist organization, continues to protect the YPG on the one hand.

OFFICIAL VISIT TO KOBANI

French Parliament's Foreign Affairs Commission Marielle de Sarnez, went to Syria's YPG-occupied Kobani.

Sarnez visited the YPG's terrorist cemeteries and then spent time with the terrorists. “I bow with respect in front of the relatives of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for their freedom. I came here for the memory of thousands of men and women who sacrificed their lives in the war with the terrorist organization DAESH,” she added.