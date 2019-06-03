taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8593
Euro
6.5604
Altın
1316.08
Borsa
90345.63
Gram Altın
248.405

Macron’s committee meets YPG terrorists

French Parliament's Foreign Affairs Commission Marielle de Sarnez visited the occupied YPG region in Kobani.

Haber Merkezi | 03.06.2019 - 15:09..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Macron’s committee meets YPG terrorists

The hypocritical attitude of the west towards the YPG continues. Europe, which accepts the PKK as a terrorist organization, continues to protect the YPG on the one hand.

OFFICIAL VISIT TO KOBANI

French Parliament's Foreign Affairs Commission Marielle de Sarnez, went to Syria's YPG-occupied Kobani.

Macron’s committee meets YPG terrorists

Sarnez visited the YPG's terrorist cemeteries and then spent time with the terrorists. “I bow with respect in front of the relatives of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for their freedom. I came here for the memory of thousands of men and women who sacrificed their lives in the war with the terrorist organization DAESH,” she added.

Macron’s committee meets YPG terrorists

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Enflasyon rakamları açıklandı

Enflasyon rakamları açıklandı

265
ABD basınına göre en etkili Arap lider BAE lideri Zayid

ABD basınına göre en etkili Arap lider BAE lideri Zayid

156
Yıldırım'a göre İmamoğlu kendisini taklit ediyor

Yıldırım'a göre İmamoğlu kendisini taklit ediyor

470
Mahkumların beklediği af yasasında sona doğru

Mahkumların beklediği af yasasında sona doğru

492
Ünlüler sosyal medyadan telefon dağıtıyor

Ünlüler sosyal medyadan telefon dağıtıyor

76
Marsilya plajlarında sigara içenlere para cezası

Marsilya plajlarında sigara içenlere para cezası

74
Ibrahimovic'in röveşata golü

Ibrahimovic'in röveşata golü

17
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir