taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8078
Euro
6.48
Altın
1472.98
Borsa
110354.99
Gram Altın
275.057
Bitcoin
42104.97

Macron's friendship with new Finnish PM continues to

French President Emmanuel Macron and Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin were seen laughing, kissing on the cheek and swapping jokes at the EU summit in Brussels.

REUTERS | 13.12.2019 - 17:56..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

French President Emmanuel Macron and Finland's new Prime Minister Sanna Marin seem to have started a blossoming friendship at an EU summit.

MACRON KISSED MARIN ON THE CHEECK

French President and Finnish Prime Minister Marin met at the summit in Brussels. Marin, the world's youngest Prime Minister, made her international debut at the summit.

Macron's friendship with new Finnish PM continues to

Macron and Marin pair were seen swapping jokes, kissing on the cheek and laughing together while attending the summit.

During the pair’s intimate moments, German Chancellor Angela Merkel caught looking them enviably.

Macron's friendship with new Finnish PM continues to

Macron's friendship with new Finnish PM continues to

Macron's friendship with new Finnish PM continues to

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ahmet Davutoğlu partisinin adını açıkladı

Ahmet Davutoğlu partisinin adını açıkladı

1107
Meral Akşener'den Babacan ve Davutoğlu'na destek

Meral Akşener'den Babacan ve Davutoğlu'na destek

548
Acun Ilıcalı'dan FOX TV'ye ağır eleştiri

Acun Ilıcalı'dan FOX TV'ye ağır eleştiri

112
İmamoğlu, Erdoğan'ın Kanal İstanbul sözlerine yanıt verdi

İmamoğlu, Erdoğan'ın Kanal İstanbul sözlerine yanıt verdi

589
Avrupa'da fuhuşa harcanan para

Avrupa'da fuhuşa harcanan para

206
Beşiktaş Avrupa'ya yenilgi ile veda etti

Beşiktaş Avrupa'ya yenilgi ile veda etti

120
Başakşehir Avrupa'da tur atladı

Başakşehir Avrupa'da tur atladı

309
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir