Madonna and Hatari shocks everyone by showing Palestinian flags at Eurovision

In her much-anticipated and politically contentious performance at Eurovision in Israel, Madonna and Icelandic group’s Hatari made an apparent call for peace in the region.

Haber Merkezi | 19.05.2019 - 10:27..
Madonna and Hatari shocks everyone by showing Palestinian flags at Eurovision

Madonna dropped a political statement into her Eurovision Song Contest performance, with one of her dancers wearing a Palestinian flag.

IT IS BIG HIT ON ISRAEL

During the Queen of Pop’s performance of her new song Future with Migos rapper Quavo, two dancers were seen walking away with their arms around each other. On their backs, one dancer wore an Israeli flag and the other wore a Palestinian flag.

Madonna and Hatari shocks everyone by showing Palestinian flags at Eurovision WATCH

Madonna and Hatari shocks everyone by showing Palestinian flags at Eurovision

Iceland's hair-raising heavy metal Eurovision act Hatari raised Palestinian flags during their appearance on the show, which had been steeped in controversy over its host country of Israel.

Madonna and Hatari shocks everyone by showing Palestinian flags at Eurovision

