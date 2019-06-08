taraftar değil haberciyiz
Maduro announces the Colombia border reopening

Venezuelan President had closed the border a day before opposition leader Juan Guaido's attempts to bring humanitarian aid from the US to the country.

AA | 08.06.2019 - 15:45..
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday announced reopening of the Venezuela-Colombia border which has been closed since Feb. 22.

THE BORDER WAS CLOSED AMID POLITICAL TENSION

"I ordered the opening of our Colombian border in Tachira province as of this Sunday. We are a nation that protects our independence and the right to self-determination," Maduro announced in a tweet.

Venezuela has been rocked by protests since January, when Maduro was sworn in for a second term following a vote boycotted by the opposition. Tensions escalated days later when Guaido declared himself acting president, a move supported by the US and many European and Latin American countries.

