taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.76735
Euro
6.52865
Altın
1290.485
Borsa
95976.82
Gram Altın
239.354

Maduro orders civilian militia expand by nearly 2 million members

President Nicolas Maduro ordered an expansion of civilian militia by 2 million members as opposition leader Juan Guaido toured western Zulia state, which has been hard hit by electricity blackouts.

REUTERS | 14.04.2019 - 10:28..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Maduro orders civilian militia expand by nearly 2 million members

Guaido, the leader of the opposition-controlled National Assembly who in January invoked Venezuela’s constitution to assume an interim presidency, has called on the military to abandon Maduro amid a hyperinflationary economic collapse made worse by several nationwide blackouts in the past month.

AN OATH CEREMONY FOR MORE THAN TWO MILLION MILITIA

Guaido has been recognized as Venezuela’s rightful leader by the United States and most Western countries, who agree with his argument that Maduro’s 2018 re-election was illegitimate.

Maduro orders civilian militia expand by nearly 2 million members

The civilian militia, created in 2008 by the late former president and Maduro mentor Hugo Chavez, reports directly to the presidency and is intended to complement the armed forces. Maduro, who calls Guaido a US puppet, said he aimed to raise the number of militia members to three million by year-end from what he said was more than 2 million currently. Maduro has encouraged them to become involved in agricultural production. Shortages of food and medicine have prompted more than three million Venezuelans to emigrate in recent years.

Maduro orders civilian militia expand by nearly 2 million members

“With your rifles on your shoulders, be ready to defend the fatherland and dig the furrow to plant the seeds to produce food for the community, for the people,” Maduro, a socialist, told thousands of militia members gathered in the capital Caracas, wearing khaki camouflaged uniforms.

Maduro orders civilian militia expand by nearly 2 million members

So far, the military top brass has remained loyal to Maduro despite Guaido’s offer of amnesty to military members who switch sides. Hundreds of soldiers have sought asylum in neighboring Colombia. While electricity has largely been restored in Caracas, Maduro’s administration is rationing power to the rest of Venezuela.

Maduro orders civilian militia expand by nearly 2 million members

Guaido is traveling in the interior to drum up support. In Zulia state, the site of the OPEC member’s first oil well and home to Venezuela’s second-largest city, Maracaibo, he said: “We are here to check on the situation, your suffering. But Zulia will rise up.”

Maduro orders civilian militia expand by nearly 2 million members

Separately on Saturday, two employees of Venezuela’s central bank who were arrested after meeting with Guaido earlier this week were freed, rights group Penal Forum said. Rights groups say Venezuelan authorities have arrested over 1,000 people after

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Temel Karamolloğlu bir Çamlıca Camii açıklaması daha yaptı

Temel Karamolloğlu bir Çamlıca Camii açıklaması daha yaptı

207
Kıraç, İngilizce karşıtı söylemlerine devam etti

Kıraç, İngilizce karşıtı söylemlerine devam etti

147
ABD, Türkiye'yi IMF ile tehdit etmeye kalktı

ABD, Türkiye'yi IMF ile tehdit etmeye kalktı

104
Tuzla'da piyade okulunda yangın

Tuzla'da piyade okulunda yangın

37
Bolu'nun CHP'li başkanı yardımları kesiyor

Bolu'nun CHP'li başkanı yardımları kesiyor

321
Dünyanın en büyük uçağı ROC ilk uçuşunu yaptı

Dünyanın en büyük uçağı ROC ilk uçuşunu yaptı

33
Şenol Güneş: Burak Yılmaz dünya çapında bir oyuncu

Şenol Güneş: Burak Yılmaz dünya çapında bir oyuncu

23
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir