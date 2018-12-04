Maduro picks up fallen Turkish flag from ground

President Erdoğan was welcomed with an official ceremony with the Turkish national anthem performed by Venezuelan soldiers in Caracas, a memorable welcoming for the first-ever visit by a Turkish leader to the country.

Maduro presented Erdoğan with a replica of the sword used by Venezuela’s independence hero, Simon Bolivar, and also decorated him with a medal, called “El Libertador,” dedicated to Bolivar.

Footage shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro bending to pick up a fallen Turkish flag from the ground in a gesture of respect as he welcomes President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Caracas in an official ceremony.