Maduro picks up fallen Turkish flag from ground

President Recep Erdoğan met with President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela to discuss relations between the two countries.

04.12.2018
Maduro picks up fallen Turkish flag from ground

President Erdoğan was welcomed with an official ceremony with the Turkish national anthem performed by Venezuelan soldiers in Caracas, a memorable welcoming for the first-ever visit by a Turkish leader to the country.

Maduro picks up fallen Turkish flag from ground

Maduro presented Erdoğan with a replica of the sword used by Venezuela’s independence hero, Simon Bolivar, and also decorated him with a medal, called “El Libertador,” dedicated to Bolivar.

Maduro picks up fallen Turkish flag from ground

Footage shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro bending to pick up a fallen Turkish flag from the ground in a gesture of respect as he welcomes President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Caracas in an official ceremony.

Maduro picks up fallen Turkish flag from ground

