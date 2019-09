A magnitude 3.9 earthquake shook the Turkish metropolis Istanbul on Thursday, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

THE QUAKE HIT AT MIDNIGHT

AFAD said a 3.9-magnitude earthquake centered in the Sea of Marmara hit at 23.20 p.m. (2020GMT).

The earthquake, off Silivri district, occurred at a depth of 7.2 kilometers (4.4 miles), some 21.2 km (13.1 mi) from Silivri.