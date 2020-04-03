taraftar değil haberciyiz
Magnitude-4.7 earthquake shakes Turkey’s Van

Quake strikes Van province at 8.44 a.m. local time, says Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Authority.

Magnitude-4.7 earthquake shakes Turkey’s Van

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 struck eastern Turkey on Friday.

NO CASUALITIES WERE REPORTED

The quake occurred in Van province at 8.44 a.m. local time (0544GMT), according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Magnitude-4.7 earthquake shakes Turkey’s Van

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 struck eastern Turkey on Friday.

The quake occurred in Van province at 8.44 a.m. local time (0544GMT), according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 struck eastern Turkey on Friday.

The quake occurred in Van province at 8.44 a.m. local time (0544GMT), according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

