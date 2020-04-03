There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Magnitude-4.7 earthquake shakes Turkey’s Van
Quake strikes Van province at 8.44 a.m. local time (0544GMT), says Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Authority.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 struck eastern Turkey on Friday.
The quake occurred in Van province at 8.44 a.m. local time (0544GMT), according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
