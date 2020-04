Iran was struck early Sunday by a magnitude-4.7 earthquake in Khoy, West Azerbaijan province.

NO CASUALITIES REPORTED

The quake was recorded at 5.23 local time (0053GMT) at a depth of 6.75 kilometers (4 miles), according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

Iran is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, where earthquakes occur often and are destructive.