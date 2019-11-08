taraftar değil haberciyiz
Magnitude 5.4 quake rocks Indonesia

Authorities reported there is no immediate damage.

AA | 08.11.2019 - 08:58..
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck near Indonesia’s island province of North Sulawesi early Friday, according to the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency (BMKG).

NO TSUNAMI ALERT ISSUED

The quake’s epicenter was located 184 kilometers (114 miles) southwest of Melonguane regency at a depth of 84 kilometers (52 miles).

The agency did not issue a tsunami alert and there were no immediate reports of damage.

Last September, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, triggering a tsunami that towered up to 3 meters (about 10 feet) high and killing more than 2,000 people.

