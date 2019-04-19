taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.79415
Euro
6.52235
Altın
1275.805
Borsa
96960.78
Gram Altın
237.761

Man chops his finger off after voting for wrong party in India

A man in India chopped off his finger after accidentally voted for the wrong party in the country’s ongoing general elections.

Haber Merkezi | 19.04.2019 - 12:29..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

An Indian voter says he chopped off his index finger after realising he had voted for the wrong political party.

"I CUT OFF MY FINGER BECAUSE I VOTED WRONG"

An aggrieved voter says he hacked off his finger after casting his ballot for the wrong political party in India's general election.

Man chops his finger off after voting for wrong party in India

In a video, Pawan Kumar is heard saying that he had chopped off his finger because he had voted for another candidate than intended. The voter was a supporter of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), a party that has die-hard loyalists from the lower strata of the society. He was distraught that he had accidently pressed the wrong button on the electronic voting machine and had voted for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The accidental vote went to BJP's candidate Bhola Singh when it was intended for Yogesh Verma from the BSP.

Man chops his finger off after voting for wrong party in India

“I wanted to vote for the elephant, but I voted for the flower by mistake,” he says in the video, referring to the election symbols, or party logos, which appear next to the name of each candidate on the voting machines.

Man chops his finger off after voting for wrong party in India

The BJP's election symbol is a lotus or the national flower of India. It also has roots in Hindu tradition, and represents Saraswati, the goddess of wisdom and education.

The BSP are represented by a left-facing elephant, symbol of physical strength, will power and peace. The giant but gentle creature is meant to invoke the spirit of the Bahujan Samaj India's lower-caste and minorities who struggle against historic oppression with physical and mental might.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ekrem İmamoğlu’ndan ilk genelge: Tüm verileri kopyalayın

Ekrem İmamoğlu’ndan ilk genelge: Tüm verileri kopyalayın

822
FOX'ta montaj mazbata ekrana geldi

FOX'ta montaj mazbata ekrana geldi

164
2 bakanlığa atama yapıldı

2 bakanlığa atama yapıldı

328
İlber Ortaylı'nın Şeyma Subaşı kahkahası

İlber Ortaylı'nın Şeyma Subaşı kahkahası

49
Hasan Şaş: Volkan bana küfür etti

Hasan Şaş: Volkan bana küfür etti

143
Fenerbahçeli Frey'in ilginç dansı

Fenerbahçeli Frey'in ilginç dansı

28
Maduro günden güne güçlendiğine inanıyor

Maduro günden güne güçlendiğine inanıyor

36
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir