Man dies while trying to rescue turtle in Turkey

Turgay Nacak dies after being hit by a car in the middle of the highway.

AA | 16.08.2019 - 09:08..
A man lost his life in southwestern Turkey on Thursday while trying to rescue a stranded turtle.

HE WAS HIT BY A PASSING CAR

Turgay Nacak reportedly saw the turtle in the middle of the Civril-Denizli highway while driving towards Denizli province.

He got out of the car and wanted to rescue it but was hit by a passing car.

Nacak died at the scene, according to a medical team that rushed to the site.

The driver of the other car, who was injured in the accident, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

