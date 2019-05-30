taraftar değil haberciyiz
Man sets himself on fire outside the White House

An unidentified man set himself on fire on Wednesday afternoon in front of the Ellipse park in downtown Washington, near the White House.

REUTERS | 30.05.2019 - 10:31
A man has been treated by the US Secret Service after lighting himself on fire outside of the White House.

It occurred less than a mile from the White House.

Man sets himself on fire outside the White House

Video posted to social media platforms from the scene showed the man engulfed in flames.

Man sets himself on fire outside the White House WATCH

The Secret Service confirmed the incident in a tweet, noting additional aid was provided by officials with the National Park Service and US Park Police.

Man sets himself on fire outside the White House

Secret Service spokesman Jeffrey Adams said in a statement that the agency’s Uniformed Division Officers “responded in seconds” after the “male individual lit himself on fire.”

Officers then began administering first aid to the man.

