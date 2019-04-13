taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.76735
Euro
6.52865
Altın
1290.485
Borsa
95976.82
Gram Altın
239.354

Man sets himself on fire outside White House

US Secret Service arrested a man who set his jacket on fire outside the White House on Friday afternoon.

REUTERS | 13.04.2019 - 08:56..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A man in a wheelchair-type electric scooter lit his jacket on fire outside the White House fence on Friday and was hospitalized with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, the US Secret Service said.

SECRET SERVICE DRAGGED HIM TO A STATUE

Secret Service officers responded to the incident on the north side of the executive mansion, extinguished the fire and provided first aid, the agency said on Twitter.

Man sets himself on fire outside White House WATCH

Daniel Kingery, a 57-year-old voter rights activist, said the man was holding up his burning jacket and recording the incident, which appeared to be a demonstration.

Man sets himself on fire outside White House

“He wasn’t obeying their order to put it down, so it was definitely some sort of a protest,” Kingery said. The Secret Service put out the fire, knocked him out of the scooter, and dragged him to a statue in nearby Lafayette Square where other officials were waiting, he added.

Man sets himself on fire outside White House

The Secret Service closed Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House to pedestrian traffic, and a nearby block of 17th Street was closed as well. At least portions of the White House complex were locked down.

Man sets himself on fire outside White House

News video showed emergency medical personnel arriving to tend to a person who police had surrounded on the ground.

Man sets himself on fire outside White House

A CNN reporter on Twitter cited a Secret Service spokeswoman as saying there was no threat to U.S. President Donald Trump. The incident occurred shortly after Trump spoke at the White House about the nation’s 5G network.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Soylu: Büyükçekmece iddiası ispatlanırsa istifa ederim

Soylu: Büyükçekmece iddiası ispatlanırsa istifa ederim

80
Beyaz Saray önünde bir kişi kendisini ateşe verdi

Beyaz Saray önünde bir kişi kendisini ateşe verdi

30
20 bin dolarlık kaliforniyum maddesiyle yakalandı

20 bin dolarlık kaliforniyum maddesiyle yakalandı

26
Ağaca çarpan otomobil 3'e bölündü, dayı ile yeğeni öldü

Ağaca çarpan otomobil 3'e bölündü, dayı ile yeğeni öldü

22
Ünal Karaman: Geçtiğimiz yoldan hiçbir takım geçmedi

Ünal Karaman: Geçtiğimiz yoldan hiçbir takım geçmedi

9
Sudan'da 2'inci darbe

Sudan'da 2'inci darbe

3
İsviçre hükümeti kahve depolamayı bırakıyor

İsviçre hükümeti kahve depolamayı bırakıyor

9
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir