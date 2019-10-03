taraftar değil haberciyiz
Man stabs police officer in Paris, shot dead

An attacker fatally stabbed an officer in Paris police station.

REUTERS | 03.10.2019 - 16:29..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
An assailant fatally stabbed a police officer inside the Paris police headquarters on Thursday then was shot dead by another policeman, a police union official said.

There was no word on the motive for the attack, which took place in the heart of the French capital near Notre-Dame Cathedral.

METRO STATION NEAR THE SCENE HAS BEEN CLOSED

The area around the police headquarters was sealed off and the nearest metro station was shut for security reasons, the transport authority said.

Man stabs police officer in Paris, shot dead

"As we speak, one colleague is dead following a knife attack. Another colleague is in a state of shock...and the person behind the attack has been shot by another colleague," Loic Travers, local head of the Alliance police union, said on BFM TV.

Man stabs police officer in Paris, shot dead

Police sources said that the attacker was believed to have been a member of staff at the headquarters but there was no immediate confirmation of this.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner is heading to the scene, French channel BFM TV reported.

