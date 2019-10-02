taraftar değil haberciyiz
Man tries to set himself fire outside the UK Parliament

A man with a lighter has been detained outside the UK's Parliament after covering himself in appeared to be gasoline.

REUTERS | 02.10.2019 - 09:15..
British police detained a man who had doused himself in what appeared to be gasoline outside parliament in London on Tuesday.

THE MAN WAS DETAINED

"Man next to me at Parliament’s carriage gates appears to have poured (what smells like) petrol on himself," lawmaker Huw Merriman wrote on Twitter. "Incredibly brave response from police, who are now helping him."

Man tries to set himself fire outside the UK Parliament

Police said the man had been detained after pouring what appeared to be flammable liquid over himself. "The man, who had a lighter, was sprayed with a fire extinguisher," a police statement said. "There was no ignition and the man was detained."

Man tries to set himself fire outside the UK Parliament

There were no injuries and the man was later detained under the Mental Health Act, police said.

