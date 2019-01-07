March for fallen WWI soldiers ends in eastern Turkey

Thousands of people marched on Sunday in eastern Turkey to commemorate the martyrs of World War I Battle of Sarıkamış.

TURKEY MARCHES WITH MARTYRS

The march started off from Kızılçubuk in the province of Kars, where the 1914 battle against Russia’s Caucasus Army began. They completed the four-and-a-half-kilometer walk to the memorial area with Turkish flags and banners reading “Turkey Marches with Martyrs.” As part of the ceremony, Quranic verses were recited, followed by prayers for the fallen soldiers. The march marked the 104th anniversary of the battle, which claimed the lives of nearly 90,000 Ottoman Turkish soldiers due to bitter cold.

Turkey's Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu and Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank, also took part in the march. Speaking at the ceremony, Soylu said the Turkish nation is aware of the legacy the fallen soldiers left to the country. "Today we became a nation that makes the greatest helps to people in need," he added.

"There are so many lessons Sarıkamış has taught us," he said, adding the country needs to strengthen itself in all areas such as science, technology and industry with the help of young generations to make Turkey more stronger.

Also addressing the marchers, Kasapoğlu said the fallen soldiers, who joined the battle from across Turkey, represent the unity of the country. "The whole world should know that this unity and solidarity will continue without shaking the resolve," he added.

Commemoration ceremonies for the martyrs of the Battle of Sarıkamış were also held across the country.