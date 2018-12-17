taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.3718
Euro
6.0982
Altın
1243
Borsa
89961.91
Gram Altın
214.855

Markle's father wants to get in touch with her

Meghan Markle’s father appealed to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth on Monday to intercede to end his estrangement from his daughter, the wife of Prince Harry.

REUTERS | 17.12.2018 - 17:02..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The former US actress, now the Duchess of Sussex, married Harry, the queen’s grandson and sixth in line to the British throne, in a glittering ceremony at Windsor Castle in May.

But the immediate build-up to the wedding was overshadowed by her father, Thomas, a former lighting director for US TV soaps and sitcoms, who pulled out days beforehand after undergoing heart surgery.

Markle's father wants to get in touch with her

"PLEASE REACH OUT TO ME"

Thomas Markle said he had not had contact with his daughter for months and that repeated text messages to her had gone unanswered. When asked what message he had for Queen Elizabeth, 92, Thomas Markle said: “I would appreciate anything she can do and I would think that she would want to resolve the family problems.”

Markle's father wants to get in touch with her

“All families, royal or otherwise, are the same and they should all be together certainly around the holidays,” Markle added.

Markle's father wants to get in touch with her

Markle said that Meghan, 37, had not sent him a Christmas card but that he was hopeful that they could at some time build their relationship. He urged Meghan to “please reach out to me”. “I love my daughter very much and she has to know that,” he said. “Just send me a text.”

Markle's father wants to get in touch with her

“All I can say is that I’m here she knows it and I’ve reached out to her and I need her to reach back to me. I love her very much,” Markle said. “This can’t continue forever.”

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yunanistan Ege'de SİHA'lara karşı servet harcayacak

Yunanistan Ege'de SİHA'lara karşı servet harcayacak

59
Erdoğan'dan Portakal'a: Mandalina mıdır, narenciye midir

Erdoğan'dan Portakal'a: Mandalina mıdır, narenciye midir

174
Uğur Dündar'ın İstiklal Caddesi izlenimleri

Uğur Dündar'ın İstiklal Caddesi izlenimleri

197
Çelik İş Sendikası: Asgari ücret 2 bin lira olmalı

Çelik İş Sendikası: Asgari ücret 2 bin lira olmalı

214
İlber Ortaylı’dan gençlere: Memleketi terk etmeyin

İlber Ortaylı’dan gençlere: Memleketi terk etmeyin

218
Temsilcilerimizin Avrupa Ligi'ndeki rakipleri

Temsilcilerimizin Avrupa Ligi'ndeki rakipleri

65
Hadise'den Beyazıt Öztürk paylaşımı

Hadise'den Beyazıt Öztürk paylaşımı

33
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir