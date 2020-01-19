taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8882
Euro
6.5316
Altın
1557.18
Borsa
121474.75
Gram Altın
294.857
Bitcoin
52443.76

Mass protests continue in Iraq

Protests have rocked Baghdad for the past three months, with demonstrators calling for an overhaul of a political system they deem corrupt.

REUTERS | 19.01.2020 - 15:04..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Mass protests continue in Iraq

Protests turned violent in Baghdad and political factions have been unable to reach consensus on a candidate to replace caretaker Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, who resigned under pressure from protesters.

ROADS WERE BLOCKED

Iraqi security forces killed at least one protester and wounded 25 others on Friday when they launched tear gas canisters to break up a crowd trying to breach Baghdad's Sinak bridge, security and medical sources said.

Mass protests continue in Iraq

The bridge is close to the capital's central Tahrir Square where thousands have been camped out for months, with recent clashes causing the authorities to restrict access to the crossing. The protester died after a tear gas canister was launched directly at his neck, the medical sources said.

Mass protests continue in Iraq

Iraqi demonstrators and tuk-tuk drivers are seen during ongoing anti-government protests

"Saboteurs attacked the barricades in the Sinak bridge area and security forces have been using non-lethal methods to stop them for hours," said a spokesman for the prime minister.

Mass protests continue in Iraq

Mass protests have gripped Iraq since October 1 and protesters, most of them young, are demanding an overhaul of a political system they see as profoundly corrupt and keeping most Iraqis in poverty. More than 450 people have been killed.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Chinese gov’t confirms 17 new cases in virus outbreak
China on Sunday confirmed 17 new cases of the recently-discovered virus, taking the total number of infected people to 62 in the country, according to local media.
Anti-gov't protests continue in Beirut
Lebanese riot police sprayed protesters with water cannons and fired tears gas outside of the Lebanese Parliament building, local media reported.
World leaders gathering for Libya ceasefire conference
Germany invited leaders of around a dozen countries, including UN Security Council members, regional powers and some of the neighboring countries for the conference.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle officially give up royal titles
Decision comes after the couple announced they are stepping back from being senior members of royal family.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Mehmet Ali Erbil, vasiyetini hazırlattı

Mehmet Ali Erbil, vasiyetini hazırlattı

182
Güneşten ürettiği elektriği devlete satan iş adamı

Güneşten ürettiği elektriği devlete satan iş adamı

113
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Libya Konferansı öncesinde konuştu

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Libya Konferansı öncesinde konuştu

166
Terör örgütünün lider kadrosu sürekli yer değiştiriyor

Terör örgütünün lider kadrosu sürekli yer değiştiriyor

214
Kraliçe Elizabeth, Harry ve Meghan’ın ayrılışını onayladı

Kraliçe Elizabeth, Harry ve Meghan’ın ayrılışını onayladı

65
McGregor, Cerrone'u 40 saniyede nakavt etti

McGregor, Cerrone'u 40 saniyede nakavt etti

87
KKTC'de Başbakan Tatar, cumhurbaşkanı adayı oldu

KKTC'de Başbakan Tatar, cumhurbaşkanı adayı oldu

53
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir