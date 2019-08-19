taraftar değil haberciyiz
Mass protests in Hong Kong against government continues

Hundreds of thousands of protesters returned to the streets of Hong Kong after violent scenes at the city's airport earlier this week.

REUTERS | 19.08.2019 - 11:38..
Hong Kong is gearing up for further protests this week after hundreds of thousands of anti-government demonstrators braved heavy rain to rally peacefully on Sunday, marking a change to what have often been violent clashes.

MASS PROTESTS ENTERED 2ND MONTH

Sunday’s massive turnout, which organizers put at 1.7 million, showed that the movement still has widespread support despite chaotic scenes last week when protesters occupied the Chinese-ruled city’s airport.

Mass protests in Hong Kong against government continues

Protesters spilling out from Victoria Park, the designated rally area on Hong Kong island, streamed onto major thoroughfares toward the city’s financial center, chanting for Beijing-backed leader Carrie Lam to step down.

Mass protests in Hong Kong against government continues

Police estimated the size of the crowd in Victoria Park at 128,000 at its peak, although that excludes the masses of umbrella-carrying demonstrators who packed the streets.

Mass protests in Hong Kong against government continues

CNN PUTS ITS SUPPORT TO THE PROTESTS

Police said on Monday that while Sunday’s demonstration was mostly peaceful, there were breaches of the peace in the evening when some protesters defaced public buildings and aimed laser beams at officers.

CNN, also has declared its support to the demonstrators who have been said were supported by the American government.

US media outlet has started to give live coverage of the “pro-democracy” protests.

Mass protests in Hong Kong against government continues

Mass protests in Hong Kong against government continues

