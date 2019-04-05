taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.59185
Euro
6.2847
Altın
1289.07
Borsa
98888.39
Gram Altın
232.447

May asks EU for Brexit delay until June 30

British PM Theresa May asked the European Council to delay Brexit until June 30 to allow divided British lawmakers to agree to a withdrawal deal.

REUTERS | 05.04.2019 - 12:10..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

British Prime Minister Theresa May wrote to European Council President Donald Tusk on Friday asking to delay Brexit until June 30 to allow divided British lawmakers to agree to a withdrawal deal.

LETTER OF REQUEST

“The United Kingdom proposes that this period should end on 30 June 2019,” May said in the letter. May said that if an agreement was reached before this date, then Britain proposed that the extension should be ended early.

May asks EU for Brexit delay until June 30

“The government will want to agree to a timetable for ratification that allows the United Kingdom to withdraw from the European Union before 23 May 2019 and therefore cancel the European Parliament elections, but will continue to make responsible preparations to hold the elections should this not prove possible,” she said.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Atatürk Havalimanı'nda taşınma başladı

Atatürk Havalimanı'nda taşınma başladı

70
Şenocak: Oylarımız artmaya devam ediyor

Şenocak: Oylarımız artmaya devam ediyor

208
Sayım biten ilçelerde oyların dağılımı

Sayım biten ilçelerde oyların dağılımı

267
Boeing, hatayı açıklayıp özür diledi

Boeing, hatayı açıklayıp özür diledi

70
Fahriye Evcen doğuma gün sayıyor

Fahriye Evcen doğuma gün sayıyor

45
Camilere saldıran terörist hakim karşısında

Camilere saldıran terörist hakim karşısında

60
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'nun hedefi iktidar

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'nun hedefi iktidar

439
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir