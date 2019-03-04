taraftar değil haberciyiz
May launches £1.6billion fund for towns in Labour strongholds

Theresa May sets out plans for a 1.6 billion pound fund to help to boost economic growth in Brexit-supporting communities with ministers denying it was a bribe to win support for her EU exit deal.

REUTERS | 04.03.2019 - 13:48..
May launches £1.6billion fund for towns in Labour strongholds

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May has launched a £1.6billion fund for deprived towns in Labour strongholds in what has been called a "Brexit bribe" to win over opposition MPs.

The “Stronger Towns Fund”, details of which appeared in newspapers last month, is seen by many as part of May’s efforts to win support for her Brexit deal from opposition Labour lawmakers who represent areas, particularly in northern England that voted strongly in favor of leaving the European Union.

"THE FUNDS ARE TO BOOST ECONOMIC ACTIVITY"

The government said the fund would be targeted at places that had not shared fairly in the country’s prosperity and would be used to create new jobs, help to train people and boost economic activity.

May launches £1.6billion fund for towns in Labour strongholds

“Communities across the country voted for Brexit as an expression of their desire to see change; that must be a change for the better, with more opportunity and greater control,” May said in a statement. “These towns have a glorious heritage, huge potential and, with the right help, a bright future ahead of them.”

"THE FUND IS A BREXIT BRIBERY"

The opposition Labour Party’s finance spokesman, John McDonnell, said the fund was “Brexit bribery”. “This towns fund smacks of desperation from a government reduced to bribing Members of Parliament to vote for their damaging flagship Brexit legislation,” he said in a statement.

