taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.68565
Euro
6.39775
Altın
1298.045
Borsa
96950.78
Gram Altın
237.401

May to meet Merkel in Berlin for Brexit talks

British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Tuesday to discuss Brexit, a spokesman for the German government said on Monday.

AA | 08.04.2019 - 14:20..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet British Prime Minister Theresa May in Berlin on Tuesday, a government spokesman has announced on Monday.

EU LEADERS TO DISCUSS MAY'S REQUEST

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Merkel will receive May in the Chancellory tomorrow, but he declined to make any comment on British premier’s request for a further delay to Brexit until June 30.

May to meet Merkel in Berlin for Brexit talks

In a letter she wrote to the European Council, President Donald Tusk on Friday said May asked for a further delay to Brexit after she suffered a humiliating defeat at the Parliament on her EU withdrawal agreement. Following her talks in Berlin, May is expected to travel to Paris for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

EU leaders are scheduled to meet in Brussels on Wednesday for a special summit to discuss May’s request. Local media reported earlier that the EU was considering to offer Britain a “flexible” extension until the end of 2019, with an option to leave earlier if the withdrawal agreement is ratified.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Hekimbaşı Salih Efendi Yalısı'nın son hali

Hekimbaşı Salih Efendi Yalısı'nın son hali

8
Erdoğan'dan Rusya ziyareti öncesi açıklamalar

Erdoğan'dan Rusya ziyareti öncesi açıklamalar

1088
Mustafa Tuna'nın izleri Ankara Belediyesi'nden siliniyor

Mustafa Tuna'nın izleri Ankara Belediyesi'nden siliniyor

200
Honda Türkiye'den çıkıyor

Honda Türkiye'den çıkıyor

151
Acun Ilıcalı Miami'de görüntülendi

Acun Ilıcalı Miami'de görüntülendi

83
İstanbul Havalimanı'na taksi ücretleri

İstanbul Havalimanı'na taksi ücretleri

110
ABD'nin güvenli bölge planında YPG'ye yer yok

ABD'nin güvenli bölge planında YPG'ye yer yok

88
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir