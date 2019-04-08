May to meet Merkel in Berlin for Brexit talks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet British Prime Minister Theresa May in Berlin on Tuesday, a government spokesman has announced on Monday.

EU LEADERS TO DISCUSS MAY'S REQUEST

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Merkel will receive May in the Chancellory tomorrow, but he declined to make any comment on British premier’s request for a further delay to Brexit until June 30.

In a letter she wrote to the European Council, President Donald Tusk on Friday said May asked for a further delay to Brexit after she suffered a humiliating defeat at the Parliament on her EU withdrawal agreement. Following her talks in Berlin, May is expected to travel to Paris for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

EU leaders are scheduled to meet in Brussels on Wednesday for a special summit to discuss May’s request. Local media reported earlier that the EU was considering to offer Britain a “flexible” extension until the end of 2019, with an option to leave earlier if the withdrawal agreement is ratified.