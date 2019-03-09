taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.44395
Euro
6.118
Altın
1300.1
Borsa
101538.28
Gram Altın
227.579

May urges MPs to back her Brexit deal

Three weeks before Britain is due to leave the EU, May has failed so far to secure the changes to her divorce deal that she believes would gain the support of MPs.

REUTERS | 09.03.2019 - 14:37..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

With no changes to offer parliament, May looks set to lose her second attempt on Tuesday to get MPs’ approval of her deal and smooth Britain’s exit from the EU, the country’s biggest shift in trade and foreign policy in more than 40 years.

"MOMENT OF CRISIS"

In a last-ditch appeal to the EU and to MPs at home, May said in a speech on Friday it was time to end the uncertainty over Brexit by approving the deal. Otherwise, Britain faced a “moment of crisis”.

May urges MPs to back her Brexit deal

The Brexit effort “needs just one more push to address the final, specific concerns of our parliament,” she said in the northern English port of Grimsby, where 70 percent voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum. “So let’s not hold back. Let’s do what is necessary for MPs (members of parliament) to back the deal on Tuesday,” she added.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Mikrofon açık unutuldu: CHP'liler müezzine hakaret etti

Mikrofon açık unutuldu: CHP'liler müezzine hakaret etti

251
Zuhal Demir, Türk vatandaşlığından çıktı

Zuhal Demir, Türk vatandaşlığından çıktı

357
Sneijder'den, Yolanthe Cabau'ya 120 milyon liralık tazminat

Sneijder'den, Yolanthe Cabau'ya 120 milyon liralık tazminat

70
Buket Aydın'ın kahkahaları CHP'lileri kızdırdı

Buket Aydın'ın kahkahaları CHP'lileri kızdırdı

155
Taksim'de feministler ezanı ıslıkladı

Taksim'de feministler ezanı ıslıkladı

483
10 soruda Türkiye'nin S-400 füze sistemi almasının nedeni

10 soruda Türkiye'nin S-400 füze sistemi almasının nedeni

65
Bahçeli'den, Kılıçdaroğlu'na kalpaklı pozla yanıt

Bahçeli'den, Kılıçdaroğlu'na kalpaklı pozla yanıt

149
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir