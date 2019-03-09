May urges MPs to back her Brexit deal

With no changes to offer parliament, May looks set to lose her second attempt on Tuesday to get MPs’ approval of her deal and smooth Britain’s exit from the EU, the country’s biggest shift in trade and foreign policy in more than 40 years.

"MOMENT OF CRISIS"

In a last-ditch appeal to the EU and to MPs at home, May said in a speech on Friday it was time to end the uncertainty over Brexit by approving the deal. Otherwise, Britain faced a “moment of crisis”.

The Brexit effort “needs just one more push to address the final, specific concerns of our parliament,” she said in the northern English port of Grimsby, where 70 percent voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum. “So let’s not hold back. Let’s do what is necessary for MPs (members of parliament) to back the deal on Tuesday,” she added.