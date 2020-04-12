Mayor orders public schools shut for rest of school year in New York

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Saturday public schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year as the city battles the novel coronavirus outbreak.

NY GOVERNOR REJECTS THE DECISION

“Having to tell you that we cannot bring our schools back for the remainder of this school year is painful, but I can also tell you it is the right thing to do,” he told a news conference.

A few hours later, New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo pushed back on the mayor’s announcement, saying there had been no decision on school closures.

Cuomo said de Blasio could not unilaterally close New York City’s schools without coordinating with the rest of the metropolitan area, and insisted the decision to reopen New York schools rested with him.

“It is my legal authority in this situation,” the governor said in response to a reporter’s question about whether closing schools in New York City fell under his authority over the city’s mayor.