Meghan and Harry spend £2.4m to the cottage house

According to the royal accounts, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Frogmore Cottage has been renovated with £2.4 million of taxpayers' money.

Haber Merkezi | 26.06.2019 - 12:50..
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s £2.4 million refurbishment bill on Frogmore Cottage has been footed by British taxpayers.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s country residence’s the renovation took around six months and was completed a few months before Harry and Meghan's son Archie was born on May 6.

LUXURY KITCHEN, EXTRA BEDROOMS

Frogmore Cottage, which is owned by the Crown Estate, was a gift from Prince Harry's grandmother.

It is reported they installed a luxury kitchen and bathroom in the cottage which was reportedly designed by the couple with dining and entertaining in mind and with extra bedrooms.

A royal source said the major work on the couple's cottage included replacing defective wooden ceiling beams and floor joists, outdated and inefficient heating systems were updated, the home needed substantial new electrical rewiring, including its own electrical sub-station, and new gas and water mains were installed.

