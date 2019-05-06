taraftar değil haberciyiz
Meghan Markle has given birth to a royal baby boy

The couple’s first child is seventh in line to the throne.

Haber Merkezi | 06.05.2019 - 16:58..
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has given birth to a healthy baby boy, Buckingham Palace has announced. She and Prince Harry welcomed her son at The Mulberry Birth Centre.

"IT'S A BOY"

Throughout Meghan's pregnancy, the couple never revealed the due date and said they decided not to find out the baby's sex in advance.

In a formal announcement on their official Instagram account the royal couple said they "welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz (3.2 kg)." "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives."

Meghan Markle has given birth to a royal baby boy

Markle had been taken to hospital in the early hours of this morning, having been more than a week overdue, according to Buckingham Palace.

Meghan Markle has given birth to a royal baby boy

Buckingham Palace has announced.

