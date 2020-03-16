Member of Iranian clerical assembly dies from coronavirus

A member of the Iran’s Assembly of Experts, Ayatollah Seyyed Hashem Bat'haee Golpaygani, died from coronavirus, according to local media on Monday.

Bat'haee, 78, lost his life at hospital, where he had been admitted for treatment from coronavirus, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said.

DOZENS OF MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT INFECTED

Bat'haee became one of many Iranian officials, who have been infected with disease, including a vice president, dozens of members of parliament, and the deputy health minister.

The Assembly of Experts is a body that supervises and appoints the Supreme Leader of Iran.

Iran is one of the worst-hit countries by coronavirus with 724 deaths and more than 13,900 confirmed infections.

The country has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for $5 billion emergency funding to deal with the pandemic. Iran reported its first case of coronavirus in Qom province on Feb. 19.

Turkey, which has 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus, closed land borders and suspended air travel to Iran last month.