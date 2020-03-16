taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.3778
Euro
7.1453
Altın
1515.8
Borsa
89876.79
Gram Altın
314.863
Bitcoin
34021.69

Member of Iranian clerical assembly dies from coronavirus

Iranian media reported that a 78-year-old member of the Iranian clerical body has died from the new coronavirus.

AA | 16.03.2020 - 11:58..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A member of the Iran’s Assembly of Experts, Ayatollah Seyyed Hashem Bat'haee Golpaygani, died from coronavirus, according to local media on Monday.

Bat'haee, 78, lost his life at hospital, where he had been admitted for treatment from coronavirus, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said.

DOZENS OF MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT INFECTED

Bat'haee became one of many Iranian officials, who have been infected with disease, including a vice president, dozens of members of parliament, and the deputy health minister.

The Assembly of Experts is a body that supervises and appoints the Supreme Leader of Iran.

Member of Iranian clerical assembly dies from coronavirus

Iran is one of the worst-hit countries by coronavirus with 724 deaths and more than 13,900 confirmed infections.

The country has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for $5 billion emergency funding to deal with the pandemic. Iran reported its first case of coronavirus in Qom province on Feb. 19.

Turkey, which has 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus, closed land borders and suspended air travel to Iran last month.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Pope Francis gives his blessing to empty squares
The Vatican said earlier that his Holy Weeks and Easter services next month will be held without public participation, a step believed to be unprecedented in modern times.
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes southern Iran
According to the Iranian Seismological Center announced that the quake had a depth of 16 kilometers.
German gov’t orders closing borders with neighbors
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country have risen to 5,813 on Sunday, up from 4,585 on Saturday.
Italy coronavirus deaths jumps to 1,800
According to the local sources, 368 new deaths reported in the highest jump in the daily figure since the start of the outbreak.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sağlık Bakanı: Avrupa'dan 7, ABD'den 3 yeni vakamız var
Sağlık Bakanı: Avrupa'dan 7, ABD'den 3 yeni vakamız var
779
Türkiye'nin koronavirüsle mücadelesinde son 24 saat
Türkiye'nin koronavirüsle mücadelesinde son 24 saat
86
ABD Merkez Bankası faizi sıfırladı
ABD Merkez Bankası faizi sıfırladı
159
Trump, Alman bilim adamlarına para teklif etti iddiası
Trump, Alman bilim adamlarına para teklif etti iddiası
53
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, özel uçağıyla İtalya'dan ayrıldı
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, özel uçağıyla İtalya'dan ayrıldı
24
İtalya'da yaşayan Türk akademisyen son durumu anlattı
İtalya'da yaşayan Türk akademisyen son durumu anlattı
233
Hindistan halkı koronadan korunmak için inek idrarı içti
Hindistan halkı koronadan korunmak için inek idrarı içti
268
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir