Members of Saudi royal family infected with coronavirus

According to the New York Times, Riyadh governor, who is a senior prince, is among the royals infected by the virus and has been put into intensive care.

New York Times reported on Wednesday that up to 150 members of Saudi Arabia’s royal family have contracted the coronavirus more than six weeks after the country reported its first case.

KING SALMAN HAS SECLUDED HIMSELF FOR HİIS SAFETY IN AN ISLAND PALACE

The newspaper quoted officials at King Faisal Specialist Hospital was preparing about 500 beds in preparation for the possibility of receiving members of the royal family and people close to them.

NYT also said that it had received a copy of the internal message of the hospital staff. "We do not know the number of cases that we will receive but we are on standby but there are directives to transfer chronic cases from the hospital as soon as possible and provide treatment to injured doctors anywhere else, in order to allow the reception of members of the royal family." it said.

According to the paper, King Salman, 84, has secluded himself for his safety in an island palace near the city of Jeddah on the Red Sea, while Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the 34-year-old de facto ruler, has retreated with many of his ministers to the remote site on the same coast where he has promised to build the Neom city.

