Merkel bans public gatherings of more than 2 people

Germany tightened curbs on social interaction on Sunday, including a ban on public meetings of more than two people, to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“The great aim is to gain time in the fight against the virus,” Chancellor Angela Merkel told a press briefing.

DANGER LIES IN THE DIRECT SOCIAL INTERACTION

“No one wants to stand before the people and discuss such rules,” Merkel said at the conference in Berlin after a video conference with regional leaders.

Merkel, who after giving her remarks was placed in quarantine after a doctor she came in contact with tested positive for coronavirus, said the public gathering ban will be in effect for two weeks.

For at least the next two weeks, people will not be allowed to form groups of more than two in public unless they live together in the same household or the gathering is work-related, she said.

As part of a bundle of stricter rules, restaurants can only offer takeaway services and hairdressers and beauty, massage and tattoo parlours must close.