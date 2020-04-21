Merkel calls for vigilance as Germany loosens measures

Germany must stay cautious and disciplined in its fight against the coronavirus outbreak to avoid a relapse in the coming weeks, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

"WE MUST STAY DISCIPLINED"

Germany would only see in two weeks’ time whether Monday’s partial relaxation of restrictions on public life pushes up the infection rate, Merkel told reporters, adding: “We must remain vigilant and disciplined.”





Germany on Monday started to loosen restrictions to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country. Most shops smaller than 800 square meters (8,600 square feet) are being allowed to open again.