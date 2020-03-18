taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.4376
Euro
7.0971
Altın
1514.71
Borsa
86777.69
Gram Altın
312.93
Bitcoin
34404.75

Merkel calls support for refugees in Idlib

German Chancellor praised the March 5 agreement between Turkey and Russia to restore a fragile cease-fire in Idlib, after weeks-long clashes between the conflict parties.

AA | 18.03.2020 - 09:23..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday pledged support for refugees in Idlib and underlined the need for a sustainable cease-fire and a political solution to the conflict in Syria.

"WE WELCOME TEMPORARY CEASEFIRE"

Speaking to reporters in Berlin, following a teleconference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Borris Johnson, Merkel said they had a “very useful discussion” on the recent developments and humanitarian situation in northwestern Syria.

Merkel calls support for refugees in Idlib

“Germany has earmarked €25 million [$27,498] plus €100 million [$109,994] for humanitarian assistance, and this must now quickly reach to the people,” she said, referring to millions of displaced Syrians who moved near Turkish border due to intense attacks by the Assad regime in recent months.

“We very much welcome a temporary ceasefire,” Merkel said, but she also underlined the need for a sustainable cease-fire, and steps to revive the talks for a political solution to the conflict.

Merkel calls support for refugees in Idlib

Merkel said the leaders have also discussed the migration issues and the 2016 EU-Turkey refugee agreement, during the video conference call. “We have expressed our willingness to offer more financial support if necessary,” she said, adding that they were also aware of Ankara’s expectations for upgrading the EU-Turkey Customs Union.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Putin orders April vote on constitutional changes
The amendments, if passed, would allow Putin to run again despite the current constitutional ban. There had been speculation the vote would be postponed due to the coronavirus.
Putin approves changes to stay in power until 2036
If the constitutional court gives its blessing to the amendment and it is backed in a nationwide vote in April, Putin could serve another two back-to-back six-year terms.
EU welcomes the cease-fire in Idlib
EU foreign policy chief's remarks came after an extraordinary session of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Croatia's capital Zagreb.
Turkish, Russian presidents agrre on ceasefire in Idlib
The protocol urged to cease all military actions along the line of contact in the Idlib de-escalation area starting from 00:01 of March 6, 2020.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Süleyman Soylu: Fransa'dan gelen iki yolcu karantinada
Süleyman Soylu: Fransa'dan gelen iki yolcu karantinada
623
Sağlık Bakanı: Koronavirüsten bir hastamızı kaybettik
Sağlık Bakanı: Koronavirüsten bir hastamızı kaybettik
720
Türkiye'deki koronavirüs vaka sayısı 98'e yükseldi
Türkiye'deki koronavirüs vaka sayısı 98'e yükseldi
474
ABD'de koronavirüs salgını, tüm eyaletlere yayıldı
ABD'de koronavirüs salgını, tüm eyaletlere yayıldı
52
BDDK, kredi borcunda gecikmesi süresini 180 gün yaptı
BDDK, kredi borcunda gecikmesi süresini 180 gün yaptı
65
KKTC'de 72 ülkenin vatandaşlarına karantina
KKTC'de 72 ülkenin vatandaşlarına karantina
17
9 Avrupa ülkesinden gelen vatandaşların tahliyesi bitti
9 Avrupa ülkesinden gelen vatandaşların tahliyesi bitti
70
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir