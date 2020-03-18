Merkel calls support for refugees in Idlib

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday pledged support for refugees in Idlib and underlined the need for a sustainable cease-fire and a political solution to the conflict in Syria.

"WE WELCOME TEMPORARY CEASEFIRE"

Speaking to reporters in Berlin, following a teleconference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Borris Johnson, Merkel said they had a “very useful discussion” on the recent developments and humanitarian situation in northwestern Syria.

“Germany has earmarked €25 million [$27,498] plus €100 million [$109,994] for humanitarian assistance, and this must now quickly reach to the people,” she said, referring to millions of displaced Syrians who moved near Turkish border due to intense attacks by the Assad regime in recent months.

“We very much welcome a temporary ceasefire,” Merkel said, but she also underlined the need for a sustainable cease-fire, and steps to revive the talks for a political solution to the conflict.

Merkel said the leaders have also discussed the migration issues and the 2016 EU-Turkey refugee agreement, during the video conference call. “We have expressed our willingness to offer more financial support if necessary,” she said, adding that they were also aware of Ankara’s expectations for upgrading the EU-Turkey Customs Union.