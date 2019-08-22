Merkel gives Johnson 30 days to find solution to Brexit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday challenged Britain to come up with alternatives to the Irish border backstop within 30 days, but French President Emmanuel Macron cautioned there would be no renegotiation of the Brexit deal.

JOHNSON CONFIRMED MERKEL GAVE HIM 30 DAYS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a Brexiteer who won the premiership a month ago, is betting that the threat of “no-deal” Brexit turmoil will convince Merkel and Macron that the EU should do a last-minute deal to suit his demands.

Speaking beside Merkel at the German Chancellery, Johnson repeatedly said that the Irish border backstop - which is a protocol of the Withdrawal Agreement struck by his predecessor Theresa May - needed to be removed in full.

"It was said we will probably find a solution in two years. But we could also find one in the next 30 days, why not?" Merkel said. "I see possibilities, shaping the future relationship to address this point," said Merkel of the contentious backstop in the Withdrawal Agreement negotiated between the EU and the UK.

Johnson confirmed that she had given him 30 days to come up with alternatives and said there was ample scope for a deal.