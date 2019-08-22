taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7415
Euro
6.3803
Altın
1498.12
Borsa
95807.89
Gram Altın
276.913

Merkel gives Johnson 30 days to find solution to Brexit

Merkel’s remarks came on day one of Johnson’s crucial visit to Berlin and Paris.

REUTERS | 22.08.2019 - 10:11..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Merkel gives Johnson 30 days to find solution to Brexit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday challenged Britain to come up with alternatives to the Irish border backstop within 30 days, but French President Emmanuel Macron cautioned there would be no renegotiation of the Brexit deal.

JOHNSON CONFIRMED MERKEL GAVE HIM 30 DAYS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a Brexiteer who won the premiership a month ago, is betting that the threat of “no-deal” Brexit turmoil will convince Merkel and Macron that the EU should do a last-minute deal to suit his demands.

Merkel gives Johnson 30 days to find solution to Brexit

Speaking beside Merkel at the German Chancellery, Johnson repeatedly said that the Irish border backstop - which is a protocol of the Withdrawal Agreement struck by his predecessor Theresa May - needed to be removed in full.

Merkel gives Johnson 30 days to find solution to Brexit

"It was said we will probably find a solution in two years. But we could also find one in the next 30 days, why not?" Merkel said. "I see possibilities, shaping the future relationship to address this point," said Merkel of the contentious backstop in the Withdrawal Agreement negotiated between the EU and the UK.

Johnson confirmed that she had given him 30 days to come up with alternatives and said there was ample scope for a deal.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
TSK'da atama kararları açıklandı

TSK'da atama kararları açıklandı

46
Putin: Rusya, ABD'ye aynı şekilde karşılık verecek

Putin: Rusya, ABD'ye aynı şekilde karşılık verecek

44
Ozornwafor ve Mitroglou ayrılıkları KAP'a bildirildi

Ozornwafor ve Mitroglou ayrılıkları KAP'a bildirildi

33
Van Valiliği'nden polisin müdahalesiyle ilgili açıklama

Van Valiliği'nden polisin müdahalesiyle ilgili açıklama

218
Şahin avı için kerkenezin göz kapaklarını diktiler

Şahin avı için kerkenezin göz kapaklarını diktiler

87
Diyarbakır'da PKK'lılar yolcu minibüsünü yaktı

Diyarbakır'da PKK'lılar yolcu minibüsünü yaktı

134
Merkel ve Macron'dan, Boris'e Brexit uyarısı

Merkel ve Macron'dan, Boris'e Brexit uyarısı

10
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir