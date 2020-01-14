taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.882
Euro
6.5428
Altın
1546.72
Borsa
121425.12
Gram Altın
292.307
Bitcoin
51116.83

Merkel invites world powers to Libya peace conference

German government’s announcement came following Russia-hosted talks late Monday for Libyan peace.

AA | 14.01.2020 - 17:53..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Germany Tuesday invited Libya’s warring parties, as well as global and regional powers to a peace conference in Berlin on Sunday to facilitate a political solution to the Libya conflict.

LEADERS FROM 11 COUNTRIES

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office announced that Libya’s UN-recognized government, the eastern Libya-based commander Khalifa Haftar, and leaders from eleven countries, including Russia, Turkey, Italy, Egypt and United Arab Emirates (UAE), were invited to the conference.

Merkel invites world powers to Libya peace conference

But talks for a permanent cease-fire deal ended without an agreement on Monday after Haftar left Moscow demanding two days to consult with local Libyan tribes for their approval, while the head of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj signed the cease-fire deal.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Britain rejects new Scottish independence vote
Prime Minister Boris Johnson publishes his response to a request from Scottish first minister to transfer power.
France, Germany, UK urge Iran to remain committed to nuclear deal
The countries expressed deep concern about measures Tehran has taken since July 2019.
UN Council vote for aid resolution to Syria
The Security Council on Friday evening renewed a UN operation delivering humanitarian aid across the Syrian border to millions of civilians.
Brexit bill passes from UK Parliament
British parliamnet members approved EU Withdrawal Agreement bill on Thursday.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Bakanlık gıdada sahtecilik yapan markaları ifşa etti

Bakanlık gıdada sahtecilik yapan markaları ifşa etti

308
5 belediye başkanı AK Parti'ye geçti

5 belediye başkanı AK Parti'ye geçti

178
Hakan Şükür Uber şoförü oldu

Hakan Şükür Uber şoförü oldu

424
Erdoğan, AB'nin ikiyüzlülüğünü Michel'in yüzüne söyledi

Erdoğan, AB'nin ikiyüzlülüğünü Michel'in yüzüne söyledi

75
Chloe Loughnan'dan Serdar Ortaç'a cevap

Chloe Loughnan'dan Serdar Ortaç'a cevap

125
Tosuncuk Mehmet Aydın'ın yeri tespit edildi

Tosuncuk Mehmet Aydın'ın yeri tespit edildi

222
Diyanet, TOKİ'den krediyle ev almayı caiz buldu

Diyanet, TOKİ'den krediyle ev almayı caiz buldu

353
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir